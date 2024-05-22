© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore Museum of Industry uplifts the modern labor movement

By Maureen Harvie,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 22, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT
The Baltimore Museum of Industry's latest exhibit spotlights the historic and contemporary organized labor movement. Credit: Aaron Curtis

Baltimore has seen a surge in union organizing, with local wins for workers at high-profile companies like Apple and Starbucks. The Baltimore Museum of Industry is marking this moment in time with its latest exhibit, titled: “Collective Action: Labor Activism in 21st Century Baltimore.”

We speak with BMI Curator of Collections and Exhibitions Rachel Donaldson, and Courtney Jenkins, president of the Metropolitan Baltimore Council of the AFL-CIO.

Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
