Baltimore Museum of Industry uplifts the modern labor movement
Baltimore has seen a surge in union organizing, with local wins for workers at high-profile companies like Apple and Starbucks. The Baltimore Museum of Industry is marking this moment in time with its latest exhibit, titled: “Collective Action: Labor Activism in 21st Century Baltimore.”
We speak with BMI Curator of Collections and Exhibitions Rachel Donaldson, and Courtney Jenkins, president of the Metropolitan Baltimore Council of the AFL-CIO.