The vast AFRO Archives capture icons of civil rights and everyday life

publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST
Photo from The AFRO Archives: Afro.com/archives.

Every third Monday in January, we mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And every year, the generation of the Civil Rights Movement, its leaders and the everyday people who powered it, inch further and further into history.

The archives maintained by The AFRO American News are seeking to build a link to that history, by preserving the record of its past editions spanning all the way back to the paper's founding in 1892.

Alexis Taylor, managing editor of The AFRO American News, is here with me to talk about the legacy news organizations and the history contained in its pages.

