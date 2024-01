Baltimore is full of immigrant stories. Susan Muaddi Darraj adds to the tapestry with her debut novel: Behind You is the Sea. It draws on her Palestinian roots and her family’s immigration experience, tracing the intertwined daily lives of three families.

