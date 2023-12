Weavers, jewelers, paper-makers, leather workers, candlemakers, cooks, bakers and more--an array of Maryland makers now fill the shelves of the new store by ‘Shop Made in Maryland.’ We talk to Co-Founder and Chief Localist Stacey Price and Tiera Chin, the owner of Yorktown Spice.

Links: Shop Made in Maryland, Made in Baltimore, Yorktown Spice.