Baltimore's newest food reporter looks beyond what's on your plate

Where is your favorite place to eat out in Baltimore? The city hosts a food scene as multifaceted and charming as the city itself.

Matti Gellman writes about food and the restaurant industry for our news partner, The Baltimore Banner. But she reports on more than what's on your plate. Gellman's interests include the area's growing food deserts and barriers to food security.

Her perspective is a bit different than many other food writers—in 2021 she learned she had Celiac Disease. The autoimmune disease imposes strict eating habits and affects 2 to 3 million Americans.