For Baltimore non-profits pandemic funding recedes, need does not

We go On the Record with Kevin Lindamood, CEO of Health Care for the Homeless and Jeff Griffin, executive director of the Franciscan Center. Covid relief funds have ended, but the need for nutritious food, healthcare and housing has not. How are the two nonprofits managing to provide what people need?

