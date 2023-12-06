For Baltimore non-profits pandemic funding recedes, need does not

© 2023 WYPR
By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
Health Care for the Homeless provides dental and health care, including in a mobile clinic that travels to areas where there is need. Pictured: Katharine Billipp, CRNP (L) and Anne during an exam on the mobile clinic. Photo: HCH

We go On the Record with Kevin Lindamood, CEO of Health Care for the Homeless and Jeff Griffin, executive director of the Franciscan Center. Covid relief funds have ended, but the need for nutritious food, healthcare and housing has not. How are the two nonprofits managing to provide what people need?

Links: Franciscan Center, Franciscan Center Capital Campaign; Health Care for the Homeless -- You can: Support HCH Clinical Teams, Send a personal message (anonymous) of support to staff, Join the HCH team, including December sign-on incentives

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
