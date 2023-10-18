© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Manifesting and documenting peace in Baltimore

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
Exhausted neighbors watch police at a shooting scene in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore in 2013. Photo: J.M. Giordano
1 of 5  — Exhausted neighbors watch police at a shooting scene in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore in 2013.jpg
Exhausted neighbors watch police at a shooting scene in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore in 2013. Photo: J.M. Giordano
Aunt of Davon 'Lil' Daddy' Ockime mourns his death at the scene where he was gunned down in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore in 2013. Photo: J.M. Giordano
2 of 5  — Aunt of Davon _Lil' Daddy_ Ockime mourns his death at the scene where he was fatally shot in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore in 2013.jpg
Aunt of Davon 'Lil' Daddy' Ockime mourns his death at the scene where he was gunned down in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore in 2013. Photo: J.M. Giordano
J.M. Giordano/Redux/J.M. Giordano/Redux
Children at the Edmonson Ave. Peace Movement Rally in 2023. Photo: J.M. Giordano
3 of 5  — Children at the Edmonson Avenue Peace Movement Rally in 2023.jpg
Children at the Edmonson Ave. Peace Movement Rally in 2023. Photo: J.M. Giordano
Volunteers of Baltimore Ceasefire burn sage at Broadway and Eager Sts. on a Monday evening following a shooting that happened the previous night during a Ceasefire weekend. Photo: J.M. Giordano
4 of 5  — First anniversary of The Baltimore Ceasefire
Volunteers of Baltimore Ceasefire burn sage at Broadway and Eager Street on Monday evenung following a shooting the previous night during Ceasefire weekend. Photo: J.M. Giordano
J.M. Giordano
Members of the Nation of Islam at the vigil for Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and Kester “Tony” Browne III in 2015. Photo: J.M. Giordano
5 of 5  — Members of the Nation of Islam at the vigil for Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and Kester “Tony” Browne III in 2015.JPG
Members of the Nation of Islam at the vigil for Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and Kester “Tony” Browne III in 2015. Photo: J.M. Giordano

Many people only see a crime-ridden, violent version of Baltimore City. We hear from photographer J.M. Giordano and Baltimore Peace Movement co-founder Letrice Gant, who are dedicated to helping citizens understand and embrace the truth: there is much more at work than that same old narrative.

Links: Baltimore Peace Movement, Peace Weekend Nov. 3-5, Sat. 10.21 Lost Weekend Book fest talk for ‘13 to 23: How a Summer of Violence Led to a Decade of Activism.'

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
