Manifesting and documenting peace in Baltimore
1 of 5 — Exhausted neighbors watch police at a shooting scene in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore in 2013.jpg
Exhausted neighbors watch police at a shooting scene in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore in 2013. Photo: J.M. Giordano
2 of 5 — Aunt of Davon _Lil' Daddy_ Ockime mourns his death at the scene where he was fatally shot in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore in 2013.jpg
Aunt of Davon 'Lil' Daddy' Ockime mourns his death at the scene where he was gunned down in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore in 2013. Photo: J.M. Giordano
J.M. Giordano/Redux/J.M. Giordano/Redux
3 of 5 — Children at the Edmonson Avenue Peace Movement Rally in 2023.jpg
Children at the Edmonson Ave. Peace Movement Rally in 2023. Photo: J.M. Giordano
4 of 5 — First anniversary of The Baltimore Ceasefire
Volunteers of Baltimore Ceasefire burn sage at Broadway and Eager Street on Monday evenung following a shooting the previous night during Ceasefire weekend. Photo: J.M. Giordano
J.M. Giordano
5 of 5 — Members of the Nation of Islam at the vigil for Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and Kester “Tony” Browne III in 2015.JPG
Members of the Nation of Islam at the vigil for Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and Kester “Tony” Browne III in 2015. Photo: J.M. Giordano
Many people only see a crime-ridden, violent version of Baltimore City. We hear from photographer J.M. Giordano and Baltimore Peace Movement co-founder Letrice Gant, who are dedicated to helping citizens understand and embrace the truth: there is much more at work than that same old narrative.
Links: Baltimore Peace Movement, Peace Weekend Nov. 3-5, Sat. 10.21 Lost Weekend Book fest talk for ‘13 to 23: How a Summer of Violence Led to a Decade of Activism.'