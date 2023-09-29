© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Mammoth-sized news for the Natural History Society of Maryland

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published September 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
The skeleton of a Woolly Mammoth is on its way to Maryland from Alaska, to be displayed at the Natural History Society of Maryland in January, 2024. Pictured, University College London Honorary Ass't. Prof. Charles Breeze with the Woolly Mammoth skull. Photo: Charles Breeze
The skeleton of a Woolly Mammoth is on its way to Maryland from Alaska, to be displayed at the Natural History Society of Maryland in January, 2024. Pictured, University College London Honorary Ass't. Prof. Charles Breeze with the Woolly Mammoth skull. Photo: Charles Breeze

BIG news for the Natural History Society of Maryland -- like, Mammoth-sized news. A Woolly Mammoth skeleton is headed here … with lectures and events preceding its arrival. We ask Prof. Charles Breeze and Prof. Hali Kilbourne about where it came from, and why some researchers hope to revive the species.

Links: Mammoth master classes at NHSM, upcoming Woolly Mammoth events at NHSM, Oct. 5 lecture with Prof. Hali Kilbourne, Climate Fluctuations of the Pleistocene.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
