Mammoth-sized news for the Natural History Society of Maryland

BIG news for the Natural History Society of Maryland -- like, Mammoth-sized news. A Woolly Mammoth skeleton is headed here … with lectures and events preceding its arrival. We ask Prof. Charles Breeze and Prof. Hali Kilbourne about where it came from, and why some researchers hope to revive the species.

Links: Mammoth master classes at NHSM, upcoming Woolly Mammoth events at NHSM, Oct. 5 lecture with Prof. Hali Kilbourne, Climate Fluctuations of the Pleistocene.