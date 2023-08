Daniel Brewster had everything a mid-20th-century Democratic politician in Maryland could want: strong voter base, beautiful family, wealth. It unraveled spectacularly, due to his alcoholism and failing to see how voters were changing and not changing.

We talk to Brewster’s biographer, journalist John Frece, who's written, "Self-Destruction: The rise, fall and redemption of U.S. Senator Daniel B. Brewster."