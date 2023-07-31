© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Parity: From vacant to vibrant; Plus, home repairs keep neighborhoods stable

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published July 31, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
Parity founder Bree Jones (L) celebrates at a ribbon cutting with new home owners Ako (C) and Modinat (R) who are also members of the Parity collective. Photo: Rich Creatives
1 of 2  — ParityHomesRibbonCutting_061523-140.jpg
Parity founder Bree Jones (L) celebrates at a ribbon cutting with two new home owners Ako (C) and Modinat (R) who are also members of the Parity collective. Photo: Rich Creatives
Phoenix Harlee Volunteer Day with Rebuilding Together Baltimore. Photo: RBT
2 of 2  — Pheonix Harlee Volunteer Day.jpg
Phoenix Harlee Volunteer Day with Rebuilding Together Baltimore. Photo: RBT

Baltimore has 15-thousand vacant properties and lots of plans to address them. Bree Jones buys and rehabs houses a city block at a time to stabilize neighborhoods. How’s it going? Plus, Rebuilding Together Baltimore's free house repairs help seniors and low-income families remain at home.

Links: Parity, Rebuilding Together Baltimore

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
