Parity: From vacant to vibrant; Plus, home repairs keep neighborhoods stable
1 of 2 — ParityHomesRibbonCutting_061523-140.jpg
Parity founder Bree Jones (L) celebrates at a ribbon cutting with two new home owners Ako (C) and Modinat (R) who are also members of the Parity collective. Photo: Rich Creatives
2 of 2 — Pheonix Harlee Volunteer Day.jpg
Phoenix Harlee Volunteer Day with Rebuilding Together Baltimore. Photo: RBT
Baltimore has 15-thousand vacant properties and lots of plans to address them. Bree Jones buys and rehabs houses a city block at a time to stabilize neighborhoods. How’s it going? Plus, Rebuilding Together Baltimore's free house repairs help seniors and low-income families remain at home.
Links: Parity, Rebuilding Together Baltimore