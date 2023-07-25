© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Psycho thriller "Prom Mom"; Plus, Lippman gets personal

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published July 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
Lippman's latest is "Prom Mom." Book cover provided by author.

Laura Lippman’s new psychological thriller swirls around characters caught as teenagers in headlines about the Prom Mom and the “Cad dad.” She follows them into their 30’s and hurtles toward an end we don’t see coming. Plus, what’s going on with Lippman herself?

Tuesday, July 25, 6:00pm The Ivy Bookshop Presents
at Whitehall Mill
3300 Clipper Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD
LINK

Wednesday, July 26, 7:00pm Politics and Prose
5015 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC
LINK

Thursday, July 27, 5:00pm Browseabout Books Presents
at The Lewes Public Library
111 Adams Ave, Lewes, DE
LINK Friday, July 28, 12:00pm Mystery Loves Company Bookstore Luncheon
at Doc’s Sunset Grill
104 W Pier St, Oxford, MD
LINK to purchase tickets

Saturday, July 29, 2:00pm A Likely Story Bookstore Presents
at Exploration Commons
50 East Main Street
Westminster MD
LINK

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
