On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Jeffrey Kent

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series

Here is a Stoop Story from Jeffrey Kent about following his dream even when his family advised him otherwise … and how art saved his life.

Now, a quick turn to another local artist who has had the courage to follow his dreams. Landis Expandis, former lead singer of the rock-and-soul quintet The Almighty Senators; Also a DJ, a surreal and abstract painter. Landis Expandis’s music, energy and art bring joy and inspiration to many -- and now he is in a tough place. Expandis, who is immunocompromised, encountered a series of health challenges and has kidney and liver failure, the latter due to lymphoma.

The Baltimore arts community has rallied to offer support. Here’s part of the Go Fund Me page set up to help cover costs for him and his family:

“For the past 35 years, Landis Expandis has dedicated his soul to Baltimore crossover music, bringing us immense joy through music, painting, dance parties, and all around magic. Now it's time to ask for support for Baltimore's Best and his spouse in their time of need.”  

We at On the Record send Landis our hopes for his continued recovery.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
