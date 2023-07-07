Stories from the Stoop: Jeffrey Kent

Here is a Stoop Story from Jeffrey Kent about following his dream even when his family advised him otherwise … and how art saved his life.

Now, a quick turn to another local artist who has had the courage to follow his dreams. Landis Expandis, former lead singer of the rock-and-soul quintet The Almighty Senators; Also a DJ, a surreal and abstract painter. Landis Expandis’s music, energy and art bring joy and inspiration to many -- and now he is in a tough place. Expandis, who is immunocompromised, encountered a series of health challenges and has kidney and liver failure, the latter due to lymphoma.

The Baltimore arts community has rallied to offer support. Here’s part of the Go Fund Me page set up to help cover costs for him and his family:

“For the past 35 years, Landis Expandis has dedicated his soul to Baltimore crossover music, bringing us immense joy through music, painting, dance parties, and all around magic. Now it's time to ask for support for Baltimore's Best and his spouse in their time of need.”

We at On the Record send Landis our hopes for his continued recovery.