On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Justin Fair

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series

Here's a Stoop Story from Justin Fair about embracing his fearlessness … and finding himself along the way.

Find more information about the Stoop Storytelling Series -- including live events coming up, and the Stoop podcast at Stoopstorytelling.com .

Pride is this week! There are lots of events including the fabulous parade that kicks off Saturday at 1:00 PM. The route begins at North Charles and 33rd Street, and heads south toward WYPR! Where there will be a welcoming committee! From 3 to 9 p.m, the Pride Block Party along Charles Street between 23rd and North Avenue will showcase an array of vendors, food, DJ’s and talent!

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr