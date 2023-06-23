Stories from the Stoop: Justin Fair

Here's a Stoop Story from Justin Fair about embracing his fearlessness … and finding himself along the way.

Find more information about the Stoop Storytelling Series -- including live events coming up, and the Stoop podcast at Stoopstorytelling.com .

Pride is this week! There are lots of events including the fabulous parade that kicks off Saturday at 1:00 PM. The route begins at North Charles and 33rd Street, and heads south toward WYPR! Where there will be a welcoming committee! From 3 to 9 p.m, the Pride Block Party along Charles Street between 23rd and North Avenue will showcase an array of vendors, food, DJ’s and talent!