No do-overs; Plus, entrepreneur support

The poise and self-possession NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly exudes as a cohost on All Things Considered is not always how she feels inside. In Kelly's new book, she shares a very personal tale; a chronicle of her struggle to find time for family and friends as her globetrotting career grasps for every minute.

Her new book is ‘It Goes So Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs.’ As her oldest son prepares for college after years of missed soccer practices and birthdays, Kelly realizes there won’t always be a next time.Plus, a local mom and entrepreneur is helping parents to pursue their own business while raising their families. Tammira Lucas and her sister TeKesha Jamison founded The Cube Cowork in 2016. The co-working space in East Baltimore, on Harford Road, opened during the pandemic. Original airdate: 4/12/23