Books ignite the belief in a positive future
1 of 2 — Freedom Reads Founder and CEO Reginald Dwayne Betts with REDACTION at Woodbourne CF in New York_Photocredit KPearson - RDB Redaction.jpg
Freedom Reads Founder and CEO Reginald Dwayne Betts. Photo: KPearson - RDB Redaction
Karen Pearson
2 of 2 — Reginald Dwayne Betts with Freedom Library at Woodbourne Correctional Facility_credit Karen Pearson @karenpearsonphoto .jpg
Freedom Reads founder and CEO Reginald Dwayne Betts with a Freedom Library at Woodbourne Correctional Facility. Photo: Karen Pearson @karenpearsonphoto
Karen Pearson
Reading creates empathy, drives literacy, and in some cases offers an escape. Freedom Reads, a program to be installed this week in juvenile and correctional facilities in Maryland, will bring dozens of new books -- and all the imagination they conjure -- to young people in the system. We talk to its founder, Reginald Dwayne Betts, and new secretary of Juvenile Services, Vincent Schiraldi.
