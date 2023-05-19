© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

How to be a good neighbor to Maryland's wild turtles

By Scott Maucione,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
Diamond_terrapin_turtle_reptile_CC0_by Hagerty Ryan of USFWS.jpg
Hagerty Ryan of US Fish and Wildlife Service.
A diamondback terrapin photographed in the wild.

In the Chesapeake Bay and across the state, a rich array of turtle species call Maryland home.

But turtles are in danger because of the effects of climate change and destruction of their natural environment. A 2022 study from Tel Aviv University found 58% of the world’s turtle species are threatened by extinction.

World Turtle Day was created in 1990 as an annual observance to help people celebrate these beloved animals and protect their vanishing habitats around the world.

Kerry Wixted, program manager with the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies, joined us to discuss Maryland's turtles and their habitats. Wixted is also a former Wildlife Education and Outreach Specialist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Wixted is set to speak during The Natural History Society of Maryland's celebration of World Turtle Day this Sunday, May 21. More info can be found on their website.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordChesapeake Bay
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
