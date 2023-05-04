Missing and murdered: An epidemic in the Indigenous community

American Indians are the smallest population in the US, yet sexual violence against Indigenous women is ten times the national average. Why?

Kerry Hawk Lessard of Native American Lifelines talks about the Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. A vigil will honor the memories of Tiffany Jones and Yasmine Wilson, whose mother, Saundra Waddell, still fights for her justice.

And Sophia Marjanovic, PhD, talks about the race-based federal laws that have fueled attitudes and dangerous actions toward Indigenous people.

Links: Vigil for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, Native American Lifelines, Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Baltimore American Indian Center.