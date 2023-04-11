Unearthing Easton, Maryland's past

What can we learn from a clay marble and bottle shards pulled from the earth? We ask archeologist Jay Lunze and Sarah Jesse, director of the Academy Art Museum, how they hope to tell more about the history of The Hill, one of the first free Black communities in the country, located in Easton, Maryland.

And we hear from Yvonne Freeman, a descendant of James Freeman, one of the first free African American homeowners, about why she believes learning from the past informs who she is today.

