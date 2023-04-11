Unearthing Easton, Maryland's past
Archeologist Jay Lunze digs a test unit on site of the former home of James and Henny Freeman, two of the first free Black property owners in the country, in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Archeologist Jay Lunze digs on the site of the former home of James and Henny Freeman, two of the first free Black property owners in the US, in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Archeologist Jay Lunze holds a bottle found on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Archeologist Jay Lunze digs a text unit in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Fragment of hand molded fireplace corner found on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Sarah Jesse
Archeologist Jay Lunze uses a rocking sifter on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Aerial view of the James and Henny Freeman plots in relation to the Academy Art Museum, in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
English creamware fragment circa 1790s, found on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jay Lunze
Gilt coat button, circa 18th century, found on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jay Lunze
Archeologist Jay Lunze uses a rock sifter to separate objects from dirt in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Baltimore Glassworks shard, circa 1851, on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Sarah Jesse
What can we learn from a clay marble and bottle shards pulled from the earth? We ask archeologist Jay Lunze and Sarah Jesse, director of the Academy Art Museum, how they hope to tell more about the history of The Hill, one of the first free Black communities in the country, located in Easton, Maryland.
And we hear from Yvonne Freeman, a descendant of James Freeman, one of the first free African American homeowners, about why she believes learning from the past informs who she is today.