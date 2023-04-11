© 2023 WYPR
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Unearthing Easton, Maryland's past

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published April 11, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
Archeologist Jay Lunze digs a test unit at the former home of James and Henny Freeman, two of the first free Black property owners in the country. On site in in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Jay Lunze digging a test unit Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Archeologist Jay Lunze digs a test unit on site of the former home of James and Henny Freeman, two of the first free Black property owners in the country, in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Archeologist Jay Lunze 3 Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Archeologist Jay Lunze 3 Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Archeologist Jay Lunze digs on the site of the former home of James and Henny Freeman, two of the first free Black property owners in the US, in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Archeologist Jay Lunze Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Archeologist Jay Lunze Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Archeologist Jay Lunze holds a bottle found on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Jay Lunze digging a text unit Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Jay Lunze digging a text unit Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Archeologist Jay Lunze digs a text unit in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Hand molded fireplace corner S. Jesse.jpeg
Hand molded fireplace corner S. Jesse.jpeg
Fragment of hand molded fireplace corner found on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Sarah Jesse
Jay Lunze using rocking sifter Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Jay Lunze using rocking sifter Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Archeologist Jay Lunze uses a rocking sifter on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Freeman site with Academy Art Museum in context Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Freeman site with Academy Art Museum in context Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Aerial view of the James and Henny Freeman plots in relation to the Academy Art Museum, in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Likely 1790s English creamware J. Lunze.JPG
Likely 1790s English creamware J. Lunze.JPG
English creamware fragment circa 1790s, found on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jay Lunze
Likely late 18th century gilt coat button J. Lunze.JPG
Likely late 18th century gilt coat button J. Lunze.JPG
Gilt coat button, circa 18th century, found on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jay Lunze
Jay Lunze using rocking sifter to separate dirt from objects Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Jay Lunze using rocking sifter to separate dirt from objects Jimmy McGuire.jpg
Archeologist Jay Lunze uses a rock sifter to separate objects from dirt in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Jimmy McGuire
Baltimore Glassworks shard likely dating to 1851 S. Jesse.jpeg
Baltimore Glassworks shard likely dating to 1851 S. Jesse.jpeg
Baltimore Glassworks shard, circa 1851, on site in Easton, Maryland. Photo: Sarah Jesse

What can we learn from a clay marble and bottle shards pulled from the earth? We ask archeologist Jay Lunze and Sarah Jesse, director of the Academy Art Museum, how they hope to tell more about the history of The Hill, one of the first free Black communities in the country, located in Easton, Maryland.
And we hear from Yvonne Freeman, a descendant of James Freeman, one of the first free African American homeowners, about why she believes learning from the past informs who she is today.

Links: Academy Art Museum, The Hill Community Project.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
