'The DNA Reunion Project' helps Holocaust survivors find family

Many people rely upon DNA testing to identify mutations or predict their risk of developing, or passing on, serious disorders. And at-home DNA kits like ‘23 And Me,’ ‘My Heritage’ or ‘Ancestry’ have spurred many amateur genealogists into action.

Jennifer Mendelsohn is using genetic genealogy as her powerful investigative tool to help Holocaust survivors piece together families and make sense of their past. Her latest endeavor, co-founded with Dr. Adina Newman, is called the ‘DNA Reunion Project at the Center for Jewish History.’

Links: Bolton Street Synagogue talk Sun. April 2, 2pm, ‘DNA Reunion Project at the Center for Jewish History'

Mendelsohn's article about her mother-in-law, Frieda Pertman, Baltimore Jewish Times audio interview with Frieda Pertman.