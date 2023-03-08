Expect Mario Kart, rather than Mozart, at Baltimore's gamer orchestra

Video games are an increasingly large portion of the entertainment industry. The total revenue from the gaming industry, including mobile, console and computer games, nearly doubled between 2017 and 2022.

Gaming is also appealing to a wider audience. Although the stereotype of a typical gamer is a young man, around half of the gaming audience in the U.S. is made up of women, according to Pew Research.

Local gamers can enjoy music from their favorite video games outside of a screen, too. The Baltimore Gamer Symphony Orchestra and Choir covers a range of different games; from Halo to Mario Party, and from renowned classics to local independent games.

Kira Levitzky founded the group in 2013. She talks about her personal connection to music, her favorite video game tunes and the reaction she gets to the unorthodox orchestra.

The BSGO is celebrating their ten year anniversary later this year. The group plans to host an open house March 22 at Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center in Dundalk.

Their next concert is May 12, in the same Dundalk location.