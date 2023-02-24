Shakespeare, like you've not seen before!

All the world's a stage, and all the men and women -- merely players.” … “If music be the food of love, play on.” … “To be, or not to be: that is the question.”

… A few of the most recognized lines penned by the Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare. Many more familiar lines -- Actually ALL of the other plays in Shakespeare’s canon are jammed into the Vagabond Players’ production of ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).’ It runs through March 12th, directed by Daniel Douek.

We get a preview from actor, pianist, director Stephen Deininger and actor and educator Sydney Marks.

Links: Vagabond Players tickets, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company tickets.