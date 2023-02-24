© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Shakespeare, like you've not seen before!

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 24, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST
Vagabond Players presents 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)' now through March 12, 2023. Pictured: cast members (L to R - Sydney Marks, Stephen Deininger, Matthew Payne) relax with poor Yorick. Photo: Nicolle Walker
Cast members relax with poor Yorick (L to R - Sydney, Stephen, Matt)

All the world's a stage, and all the men and women -- merely players.” … “If music be the food of love, play on.” … “To be, or not to be: that is the question.”

… A few of the most recognized lines penned by the Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare. Many more familiar lines -- Actually ALL of the other plays in Shakespeare’s canon are jammed into the Vagabond Players’ production of ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).’  It runs through March 12th, directed by Daniel Douek.

We get a preview from actor, pianist, director Stephen Deininger and actor and educator Sydney Marks.

Links: Vagabond Players tickets, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company tickets.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsBaltimore ArtsVagabond Players
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr