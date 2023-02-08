© 2023 WYPR
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

OSI Baltimore Community Fellows 2022: Building inclusivity and digital literacy

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST
MH OSI Southerland Best
Devan Southerland (L) and Anisah Best are members of the 2022 class of Open Society Institute Baltimore Fellows. Photo: Provided by OSI

Each year, Baltimore’s Open Society Institute Community Fellows take on a project to improve city life.

Devan Southerland, whose son has autism, talks about building inclusivity in McElderry Park. Over the next year and a half, she will develop Brown on the Spectrum, to provide resources and cultivate work and other opportunities for young people with autism in Baltimore City. (Original airdate: 11/22/22)

And engineer Anisah Best plans to raise digital literacy among seniors and returning citizens. Best is the founder and CEO of Baltimore Tech Hub. With her fellowship, she will establish ED x Tech Literacy Training.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordOpen Society Institute Baltimore
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
