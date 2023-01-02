OTC Hearing aids and psilocybin: Who should use them?

Hearing aids are now available to purchase without a doctor’s visit. Who is best suited for an over-the-counter hearing aid? Will a broader market lead to lower costs? We speak with Dr. Frank Lin, professor of otolaryngology, who directs the Johns Hopkins Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health.

Plus, can magic mushrooms to lift severe depression? We speak with Dr. Sandeep Nayak, psychiatrist and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, about psilocybin and its potential for treating mood disorders.

