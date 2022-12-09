© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

Ballet After Dark: Healing through movement

Published December 9, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST
BAD forbes.jpg
Ballet After Dark helps people who have experienced violence or trauma to release it and get beyond it -- through movement and dance programs. Photo: B.A.D. Forbes

When a person’s stress system is activated by trauma or crisis it can be life saving. It’s where fight or flight response comes from - and that allows us to get to safety.

But even when safety has been achieved, trauma can take a lasting toll on our physical, mental and emotional health. Research points to how trauma can remain in a body even on a cellular level.

Our guest today helps people who have experienced violence or trauma to release it and get beyond it -- through movement programs offered by Ballet After Dark. We spoke with founder and accomplished dancer/choreographer Tyde-Courtney Edwards.

Links: Ballet After Dark

Ballet After Dark
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record.
