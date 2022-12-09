Ballet After Dark: Healing through movement

When a person’s stress system is activated by trauma or crisis it can be life saving. It’s where fight or flight response comes from - and that allows us to get to safety.

But even when safety has been achieved, trauma can take a lasting toll on our physical, mental and emotional health. Research points to how trauma can remain in a body even on a cellular level.

Our guest today helps people who have experienced violence or trauma to release it and get beyond it -- through movement programs offered by Ballet After Dark. We spoke with founder and accomplished dancer/choreographer Tyde-Courtney Edwards.

Links: Ballet After Dark