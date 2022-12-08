© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellows: Alanna Taylor and Bria Evans

Published December 8, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST
Photo_2022-12-08_10-49-38_AM.png
Bria Evans (L) and Alanna Taylor are part of the Open Society Institute-Baltimore 2022 Community Fellows cohort. Photo: OSI

Today we meet two Open Society Institute-Baltimore 2022 community fellows and hear about their projects.

There was a lot was going on in Alanna Taylor’s life a few years ago. She was under so much stress, at one point she fainted in the grocery store. It turned out the episode got her connected to health care … and got Taylor thinking about what women over 40 need to be successful. That was the germ of Taylor’s project 'Bronze Girl Collective.'

And then: when most people look at a bus … they see a mode of transportation. Our next guest looks at a bus and sees … a potential mobile shower unit. Bria Evans tells us about 'Fresh Start Mobile Services' that serve people experiencing homelessness.

Links: OSI Open Society Institute Baltimore Community Fellows, 2022

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr