2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellows: Alanna Taylor and Bria Evans

Today we meet two Open Society Institute-Baltimore 2022 community fellows and hear about their projects.

There was a lot was going on in Alanna Taylor’s life a few years ago. She was under so much stress, at one point she fainted in the grocery store. It turned out the episode got her connected to health care … and got Taylor thinking about what women over 40 need to be successful. That was the germ of Taylor’s project 'Bronze Girl Collective.'

And then: when most people look at a bus … they see a mode of transportation. Our next guest looks at a bus and sees … a potential mobile shower unit. Bria Evans tells us about 'Fresh Start Mobile Services' that serve people experiencing homelessness.

Links: OSI Open Society Institute Baltimore Community Fellows, 2022