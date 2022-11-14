Families and food: The power of connection

Steaming hot chicken noodle soup … chewy oatmeal chocolate-chip cookies … apple pie with a perfect crust. Sure, food is a necessity -- but it can also nourish the soul. And what role does food play in our connections to heritage, or to home?

Our guests today, Saima Sitwat and Soo Koo, are featured in a series of videos and essays that explores those questions and more, particularly for immigrants to America. It’s called “Food at Home.”

Plus, Rabia Chaudry talks about her new book "Fatty, Fatty, Boom, Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat and Family."

Links: Panel discussion on Wed. 11/16: Food at Home: An Evening of Storytelling, Food and Belonging, Food at Home video series, Writers LIVE! Rabia Chaudry at Enoch Pratt.