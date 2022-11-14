© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Families and food: The power of connection

Published November 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST
Steaming hot chicken noodle soup … chewy oatmeal chocolate-chip cookies … apple pie with a perfect crust. Sure, food is a necessity -- but it can also nourish the soul. And what role does food play in our connections to heritage, or to home?

Our guests today, Saima Sitwat and Soo Koo, are featured in a series of videos and essays that explores those questions and more, particularly for immigrants to America. It’s called “Food at Home.”

Plus, Rabia Chaudry talks about her new book "Fatty, Fatty, Boom, Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat and Family."

Links: Panel discussion on Wed. 11/16: Food at Home: An Evening of Storytelling, Food and Belonging, Food at Home video series, Writers LIVE! Rabia Chaudry at Enoch Pratt.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
