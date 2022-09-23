Double Scoop Stoop! Jessica Murphy Garrett and Arianne Rice

Storytelling is at the core of what we do here at WYPR. So today, as a special fund-drive treat, we’re offering up a double scoop of Stoop Stories!

Arianne Rice, a newly ordained priest facing a crisis, talks about what she wished she’d learned in seminary and Jessica Murphy Garrett, who heard her biological clock ticking at age 35, tells how she decided to take matters into her own hands:

“And I thought the right thing to do is to give him first right of refusal on being the sperm donor, basically, and I said, you know, ‘Since we’re married I don’t know if that’s something you want.’ And he said, romantically and wistfully, ‘Nah, I’m good.’

