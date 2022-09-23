© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

Double Scoop Stoop! Jessica Murphy Garrett and Arianne Rice

Published September 23, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
Senator Stoop Storytelling
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series

Storytelling is at the core of what we do here at WYPR. So today, as a special fund-drive treat, we’re offering up a double scoop of Stoop Stories!

Arianne Rice, a newly ordained priest facing a crisis, talks about what she wished she’d learned in seminary and Jessica Murphy Garrett, who heard her biological clock ticking at age 35, tells how she decided to take matters into her own hands:

“And I thought the right thing to do is to give him first right of refusal on being the sperm donor, basically, and I said, you know, ‘Since we’re married I don’t know if that’s something you want.’ And he said, romantically and wistfully, ‘Nah, I’m good.’

Links: Stoopstorytelling, LIVE Stoop Tales from the Crypt, Stoop podcasts.

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
