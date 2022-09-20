© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

UMMS ACE: A fix for the nursing shortage?

Published September 20, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
Sandra Younam
Damian Dovarganes/AP
/
AP
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A nursing shortage still grips U.S. healthcare. How can the system onboard students faster … while making sure they grasp all they need to know about patient care?

Lisa Rowen, System Chief Nurse Executive for the University of Maryland Medical System, hopes the Academy of Clinical Essentials, or ACE, will begin to address that challenge.

“With ACE the nursing students are able to see the continuum of care for a 12-hour shift. It is a realistic insight into hospital care of patients.” 

Then Liz Cushing, a trauma nurse and ACE instructor, and nursing student Naseem Ahmadi, on why more hours of hands-on instruction -- at regular intervals -- better prepare new nurses for what they’ll face.

Links: The UMMS Academy of Clinical Essentials

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
