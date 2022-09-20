UMMS ACE: A fix for the nursing shortage?

A nursing shortage still grips U.S. healthcare. How can the system onboard students faster … while making sure they grasp all they need to know about patient care?

Lisa Rowen, System Chief Nurse Executive for the University of Maryland Medical System, hopes the Academy of Clinical Essentials, or ACE, will begin to address that challenge.

“With ACE the nursing students are able to see the continuum of care for a 12-hour shift. It is a realistic insight into hospital care of patients.”

Then Liz Cushing, a trauma nurse and ACE instructor, and nursing student Naseem Ahmadi, on why more hours of hands-on instruction -- at regular intervals -- better prepare new nurses for what they’ll face.

Links: The UMMS Academy of Clinical Essentials