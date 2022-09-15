B360: Beyond dirt bikes, it teaches kids STEM subjects and community

Brittany Young’s non-profit, B360, gives kids hands-on STEM experience through dirt bikes. As they ride them, fix them and even design them … they learn science, technology, engineering and math.

Young knows dirt bike riding has a reputation … and she intends to transform that, along with the lives of young people. Five years in, her dream is within sight: to create a permanent multi-acre campus:

“I just need people, even if you don’t understand it, to have a bit more empathy, a bit more compassion. Because there are kids that don’t want to be in the streets they want to be in programming -- we know, because we work with them every summer! And so we need a space for us.”

Then we hear all about the buzz around B360 camp!

