The science of attachment: How to make friends

Published September 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
Credit: Provided by Penguin Random House
Credit: Provided by Penguin Random House

We may grow up thinking friendships just happen--because they often do, for kids. NOT, usually, for adults. You have to reach out; if you spot someone you’d like to know better, suggest getting together. University of Maryland psychology professor Marisa Franco says research shows we underestimate how welcome an overture will be.

Franco’s book, Platonic, is filled with ideas for making friends and being a better friend. It adds up to a lot of work--like the effort we put into romantic relationships--and Franco argues it’s worth it:

“We are social creatures. We need connection to be at homeostasis. For our mood to be regulated for us to feel like our very selves. And when we lack that connection it’s really devastating on both our minds and our bodies.” 

Links: 92nd Y St. Sept. 8, 7:30p virtual conversation, Marisa Franco, Platonic.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
