© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Guiding children through the tumult of divorce

Published August 2, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
Teresa Qin Flickr/Creative Commons.jpg
Teresa Qin Flickr/Creative Commons

Divorce is hard for adults. Children are more fragile. The National Family Resiliency Center holds a special place to protect the mental and emotional well-being of kids, and works to keep whole families communicating and supportive through transitions.

Executive Director Risa Garon describes how parents, lawyers, therapists and judges work together to make that happen. And Meg Sreenivas, a client turned peer counselor, describes how, when she was 12 -year-old, adrift, the center made all the difference.

The NFRC will host a series of educational programs for teens beginning next month, and in October, the organization will hold therapy groups for teens in high school. These programs are designed to help teens deal with stress associated with school, peers, family and social media. More information here.

Original air-date: June 20, 2022.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordparentingDivorcetherapy
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr