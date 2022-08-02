Guiding children through the tumult of divorce

Divorce is hard for adults. Children are more fragile. The National Family Resiliency Center holds a special place to protect the mental and emotional well-being of kids, and works to keep whole families communicating and supportive through transitions.

Executive Director Risa Garon describes how parents, lawyers, therapists and judges work together to make that happen. And Meg Sreenivas, a client turned peer counselor, describes how, when she was 12 -year-old, adrift, the center made all the difference.

The NFRC will host a series of educational programs for teens beginning next month, and in October, the organization will hold therapy groups for teens in high school. These programs are designed to help teens deal with stress associated with school, peers, family and social media. More information here.

Original air-date: June 20, 2022.