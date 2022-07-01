© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

William Donald Schaefer ... the musical?!

Published July 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
Boisterous Baltimore Mayor William Donald Schaefer is the subject of the new musical "Do It Now!" as part of the Baltimore Playwrights Festival, playing July 14-31 at Fells Point Corner Theatre. AP Photo/Bill Smith

Love him or hate him -- and people did both -- William Donald Schaefer, the unforgettable Mayor of Baltimore City, got stuff done. One of his persistent commands-- “Do It Now!”-- is the title of a new musical about his tenure as mayor. Yeah, you read that right.

We get a preview from Timoth David Copney, director and choreographer, and from Jonathan Jensen, who wrote and composed the songs that take audiences on the journey:

"Whatever his failures, whatever faults -- Baltimore -- intractable problems we still have, he was a giant figure in the history of this city and there’s no denying what he did during his time here.”

Links: "Do It Now!" performance info and tickets

