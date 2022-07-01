William Donald Schaefer ... the musical?!

Love him or hate him -- and people did both -- William Donald Schaefer, the unforgettable Mayor of Baltimore City, got stuff done. One of his persistent commands-- “Do It Now!”-- is the title of a new musical about his tenure as mayor. Yeah, you read that right.

We get a preview from Timoth David Copney, director and choreographer, and from Jonathan Jensen, who wrote and composed the songs that take audiences on the journey:

"Whatever his failures, whatever faults -- Baltimore -- intractable problems we still have, he was a giant figure in the history of this city and there’s no denying what he did during his time here.”

