Will Buffalo and Uvalde spur action on gun violence?

The nation is united in grief after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

Last week, President Biden called for change, "I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage."

The Gun Violence Archive counts more than 200 mass shootings in the U.S. this year. Will recent tragedies spur action?

Daniel Webster co-directs the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. We ask what tactics have proved to reduce deaths and how policies that vary state to state cause vulnerabilities.

Then, turning agony into action. Elaine Arndt, deputy leader of the Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action, talks about work to strengthen Maryland’s gun laws. Ardnt hosted a panel with Baltimore survivors of gun violence in March. Watch here.

Links:

Moms Demand Action - MD Facebook page

Everytown for Gun Safety

Moments That Survive

Survivors Empowered