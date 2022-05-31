© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Will Buffalo and Uvalde spur action on gun violence?

Published May 31, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
Texas School Shooting
Jae C. Hong/AP
Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in last week's school shooting as people visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The nation is united in grief after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

Last week, President Biden called for change, "I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage."

The Gun Violence Archive counts more than 200 mass shootings in the U.S. this year. Will recent tragedies spur action?

Daniel Webster co-directs the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. We ask what tactics have proved to reduce deaths and how policies that vary state to state cause vulnerabilities.

Then, turning agony into action. Elaine Arndt, deputy leader of the Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action, talks about work to strengthen Maryland’s gun laws. Ardnt hosted a panel with Baltimore survivors of gun violence in March. Watch here.

Links:
Moms Demand Action - MD Facebook page
Everytown for Gun Safety
Moments That Survive
Survivors Empowered

