Kenya Connect keeps girls in school

The nonprofit ‘Kenya Connect’ mobilizes volunteers in Maryland and people in Kenya to raise the learning level and health of poor pupils whose schools were pummeled by the pandemic.

Intern Rael Mutunge, in Kenya talks about the challenge that entices students to boost their reading power. Catherine Streator, a sophomore at Garrison Forest School, tells how getting sanitary pads to girls at puberty can keep them in school and deter pregnancy. And Sharon Runge, director in the U.S., describes her dream for Kenya Connect:

“Our goal is to see our community being lifted out of poverty through the power of education that more of our students go on to secondary school and university, and become a part of the growing economy in Kenya.

Links: Kenya Connect Mothers Day project, Kenya Connect.

