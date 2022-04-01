'Black Super Hero Magic Mama'

Ever daydream about how life might be easier to deal with if you could just access a superpower ? The play ‘Black Superhero Magic Mama’ connects us to a Black mother who retreats into the fantasy world of comic books, and finds strength and solace as she copes with the violent loss of her son. We talk to actor Nikki Scroggins, who plays the mother and her alter ego, Maasai Angel and with director Aladrian Wetzel:

“Black women are seen as the archetype of being strong. And this play allows people to see that Black women have nuances, we can be sad, we can be angry, we can become super heroes and kick super-villains’ butts.”

