© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Ahead of his retirement, Freeman Hrabowski reflects on thirty years leading UMBC

Published March 30, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
MH Freeman Hrabowski UMBC
Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III has led UMBC for three decades. He will retire in June./Credit: UMBC

Hard to imagine the University of Maryland, Baltimore County without Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III at the helm, but after three decades as president, he will step down at the end of June.

Hrabowski came to the school as vice provost in 1987, and co-founded the Meyerhoff Scholars Program a year later. It aims to increase the diversity of future leaders in science, technology, engineering and math.

Hrabowski says seeing diversity among those who teach and lead a campus encourages students to aspire to greater career goals.

Learn more about UMBC. Check out Dr. Hrabowski's TED Talk.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordDr. Freeman HrabowskiUMBC
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie