Ahead of his retirement, Freeman Hrabowski reflects on thirty years leading UMBC

Hard to imagine the University of Maryland, Baltimore County without Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III at the helm, but after three decades as president, he will step down at the end of June.

Hrabowski came to the school as vice provost in 1987, and co-founded the Meyerhoff Scholars Program a year later. It aims to increase the diversity of future leaders in science, technology, engineering and math.

Hrabowski says seeing diversity among those who teach and lead a campus encourages students to aspire to greater career goals.

