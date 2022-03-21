Congressman Jamie Raskin on his memoir, 'Unthinkable'

A year ago tomorrow, the U.S. House voted to impeach then-President Trump, alleging he had incited insurrection at the Capitol a week earlier, and Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin was immersed in organizing and leading the legal arguments for conviction.

It was the hardest thing he’d ever done professionally, Raskin writes in his memoir Unthinkable--but gave him a way to pour his radical faith in democracy into mourning his son Tommy, lost to suicide just two weeks before.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741.

Original air date: January 12, 2022.