Is Maryland meeting students' mental health needs?

The United States is in the midst of a mental health crisis among children, and the pandemic only made the situation worse.

Sharon Hoover co-directs the National Center for School Mental Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. We ask her about Maryland’s shortage of school psychologists and social workers. Check out America's School Mental Health Report Card.

Shantay McKinily directs the Positive Schools Center at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. She’s a former principal now coaching schools on how to reduce suspensions by taking a restorative approach to conflict. And Diya Slayton, elementary principal of the Belair-Edison School in Baltimore, tells us how this approach transformed her school.

Check out the Positive Schools Center Facebook page.