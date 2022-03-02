© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Is Maryland meeting students' mental health needs?

Published March 2, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST
MH students
Credit: Pasco County Schools/Flickr Creative Commons

The United States is in the midst of a mental health crisis among children, and the pandemic only made the situation worse.

Sharon Hoover co-directs the National Center for School Mental Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. We ask her about Maryland’s shortage of school psychologists and social workers. Check out America's School Mental Health Report Card.

Shantay McKinily directs the Positive Schools Center at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. She’s a former principal now coaching schools on how to reduce suspensions by taking a restorative approach to conflict. And Diya Slayton, elementary principal of the Belair-Edison School in Baltimore, tells us how this approach transformed her school.

Check out the Positive Schools Center Facebook page.

Tags

On The Record On the Record
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast