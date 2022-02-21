© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Forever chemicals in our water; Baker on the Bay

Published February 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST
Laura Nawrocik.jpg
Laura Nawrocik
/
Photo: Laura Nawrocik, Flickr/Creative Commons

How many times did you rely on clean water this morning? Did you take a shower or wash your face? Maybe you made coffee or tea … then brushed your teeth. Perhaps you downed big gulps of H-2-O during an early morning workout.

Each time we turn on a faucet, we trust that our drinking water is pure and safe, as we’ve come to expect. But do we really know what’s in our water … and what ‘acceptable’ levels of impurities are allowed? Some of those impurities are called ‘Per-fluorinated and poly-fluorinated substances,’ also known as PFAS. They also have the daunting moniker of ‘forever chemicals.

To learn more about forever chemicals, last December we asked Tim Wheeler, associate editor and senior writer of the Bay Journal, to break it down for us. Plus, we’ ask Will Baker about his four decades leading the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. He stepped down at the end of 2021.

Links: Links: Forever chemicals in MD and PA drinking water, Forever chemicals and fish consumption warning, Contamination at Naval Research Laboratory, Have your water tested.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordWYPR Programs
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr