On The Record

Where to find free tax preparation services in Maryland

Published February 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST
MH bill paying
kizzzbeth/Flickr Creative Commons
/

Tax season is here, and the CASH Campaign of Maryland can offer free tax prep for filers.

CEO Robin McKinney tells us who qualifies and how the nonprofit helps filers take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit. Client Carleigh Steele talks about gaining the financial skills to plan for her daughter’s future.

Click here for Baltimore tax prep locations. Click here for locations across the state. To get in touch with the CASH Campaign - call 410-234-8008, Monday through Friday from 9-2 pm.

Then, how can debt lead to jail time? Marceline White of the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition, outlines debt-protection proposals before the legislature. Learn more about HB 322 and HB 349. Read the 2018 MCRC report, "No Exit," on how state debt collection practices affect low-income Marylanders and communities of color.

Tags

On The Record On the Recordproposed legislationMaryland Consumer Rights CoalitiontaxesMaryland General Assembly 2022
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
