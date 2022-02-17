Where to find free tax preparation services in Maryland

Tax season is here, and the CASH Campaign of Maryland can offer free tax prep for filers.

CEO Robin McKinney tells us who qualifies and how the nonprofit helps filers take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit. Client Carleigh Steele talks about gaining the financial skills to plan for her daughter’s future.

Click here for Baltimore tax prep locations. Click here for locations across the state. To get in touch with the CASH Campaign - call 410-234-8008, Monday through Friday from 9-2 pm.

Then, how can debt lead to jail time? Marceline White of the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition, outlines debt-protection proposals before the legislature. Learn more about HB 322 and HB 349. Read the 2018 MCRC report, "No Exit," on how state debt collection practices affect low-income Marylanders and communities of color.