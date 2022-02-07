© 2021 WYPR
The art of leadership

Published February 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST
Credit: AWAH

Art has the power to inspire us … can it also be an agent of social change? Randi Pupkin, founder and executive director of Art with a Heart, believes it can. One of the nonprofit’s programs, the Art of Leadership, brings together diverse high school students to learn about empathy and creative problem-solving---giving them first-hand experiences with Baltimore’s successes and challenges:

“It’s really young people who are our future, and we have to expose them to networks of people and social issues, so that they can learn together and become a cohesive community together, to create change together.

Plus, we meet a former student of “Art of Leadership” to hear how it has made a difference in his life.

Links: Art with a Heart, Art of Leadership application.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
