Art has the power to inspire us … can it also be an agent of social change? Randi Pupkin, founder and executive director of Art with a Heart, believes it can. One of the nonprofit’s programs, the Art of Leadership, brings together diverse high school students to learn about empathy and creative problem-solving---giving them first-hand experiences with Baltimore’s successes and challenges:

“It’s really young people who are our future, and we have to expose them to networks of people and social issues, so that they can learn together and become a cohesive community together, to create change together.

Plus, we meet a former student of “Art of Leadership” to hear how it has made a difference in his life.

Links: Art with a Heart, Art of Leadership application.