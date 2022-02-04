© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

How the COVID pandemic rattled HIV testing

Published February 4, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST
The COVID pandemic did not end the HIV-AIDS epidemic; it may have obscured it for a while, raising hurdles to getting tested for HIV. This virus pummels the Black community: Among people newly infected with HIV in 2019, African-Americans showed up at three times their share of U.S. population.

Ahead of Black HIV-AIDS Awareness Day next week, we talk to Dr. Sarah Schmalzle, medical director of the THRIVE program at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland Medical School. THRIVE is a medical practice for people with HIV and other conditions. And we hear from Eric Anderson, a Ryan White eligibility specialist at THRIVE. THRIVE is located at the UMMC Midtown Outpatient Tower.

On The RecordOn the RecordHealthHealth Inspectors
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
