How the COVID pandemic rattled HIV testing

The COVID pandemic did not end the HIV-AIDS epidemic; it may have obscured it for a while, raising hurdles to getting tested for HIV. This virus pummels the Black community: Among people newly infected with HIV in 2019, African-Americans showed up at three times their share of U.S. population.

Ahead of Black HIV-AIDS Awareness Day next week, we talk to Dr. Sarah Schmalzle, medical director of the THRIVE program at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland Medical School. THRIVE is a medical practice for people with HIV and other conditions. And we hear from Eric Anderson, a Ryan White eligibility specialist at THRIVE. THRIVE is located at the UMMC Midtown Outpatient Tower.