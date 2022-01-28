0874 Letters of love

Long-distance love can be a challenge. Long-distance love across continents -- well that’s another story. A story told through eight hundred and seventy four letters that singer, composer and writer Alexandra Palting is turning into a musical -- with the apt title: eight hundred seventy four.

It’s the story, the love story, of her Filipino immigrant grandparents. But Palting also found herself in a bi-coastal relationship. She says the letters that offered lessons and comfort for her grandmother decades ago … now did the same for her:

"Long distance taught us to be alone and yet to know that you’re loved. And to be left and know that you are still lovable."

Links: RSVP for 0874, Asian Pasifika Arts Collective, Alexandra Palting