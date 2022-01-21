Winter hiking? Why not?

Bundle up! The Natural History Society of Maryland is gearing up for outdoor expeditions this weekend.

Professor Vanessa Beauchamp leads a tree identification tour at Towson University’s Glen Arboretum and says you’ll be surprised by what a simple twig can reveal.

Plus, Naturalist Kerry Wixted says a winter hike along the Patuxent River holds lots of surprises. Growing up, she thought she’d need to travel to faraway places to experience the glory of nature, but now she finds it in her own backyard.

“So what I like to do is share those wonders of nature and wildlife with others, and teach people how to see all the cool stuff that we have here in Maryland.”

