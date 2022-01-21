© 2021 WYPR
Winter hiking? Why not?

Published January 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST
Bundle up! The Natural History Society of Maryland is gearing up for outdoor expeditions this weekend.

Professor Vanessa Beauchamp leads a tree identification tour at Towson University’s Glen Arboretum and says you’ll be surprised by what a simple twig can reveal.

Plus, Naturalist Kerry Wixted says a winter hike along the Patuxent River holds lots of surprises. Growing up, she thought she’d need to travel to faraway places to experience the glory of nature, but now she finds it in her own backyard.

“So what I like to do is share those wonders of nature and wildlife with others, and teach people how to see all the cool stuff that we have here in Maryland.”

Links: NHSM Tree Identification hike, NHSM Winter Hike at Patuxent River Park, Glen Arboretum, Natural History Society of Maryland, Beaver Scent Marking info.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
