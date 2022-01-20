What happens when the pause on student loan repayment ends?

Millions of borrowers took advantage of the pandemic’s pause on federal student-loan repayment, put in place by the CARES Act two years ago and extended by President Biden until May 1st. What happens when that pause ends?

Danielle Douglas-Gabriel covers the economics of higher education for The Washington Post. She warns that the return to repayment may be bumpy.

And Sean McEvoy, Maryland’s student loan ombudsman, outlines the rights borrowers are entitled to and offers advice on spotting student-loan forgiveness scams. Find the PSLF Help Tool here.