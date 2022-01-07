Curbing extremism in the shadow of the Capitol insurrection
A year ago, Trump supporters--galvanized by lies about election fraud--breached the U.S. Capitol, attacking police and threatening lawmakers.
Johns Hopkins professor Lilliana Mason says deepening polarization between political parties paves the way for the acceptance of violence.
And we ask Michael Jensen of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland: What does it take to prevent radicalization?