Curbing extremism in the shadow of the Capitol insurrection

Published January 7, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST
MH Capitol Insurrection
Jose Luis Magana/AP
/
FR159526 AP
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A year ago, Trump supporters--galvanized by lies about election fraud--breached the U.S. Capitol, attacking police and threatening lawmakers.

Johns Hopkins professor Lilliana Mason says deepening polarization between political parties paves the way for the acceptance of violence.

And we ask Michael Jensen of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland: What does it take to prevent radicalization?

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
