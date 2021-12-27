A new biography unpacks George Washington's flaws and political forte

George Washington was not destined to be great. He was the middle son of a middling Virginia family; he had land but seldom much cash. As a young militia leader, he did not win often.

What he had, writes David O. Stewart in an astute biography, was ambition and the will to study the political skills of listening and compromise.

Late in life, Washington focused on the horrors of slavery--yet never spoke against it publicly during eight years as America’s first president.

Stewart will be talking about the book in a virtual event with the National Archives on February 8 at 1 p.m. His most recent book is historical fiction--the first of a planned trilogy about German settlers in Maine in the 1750’s. It’s called The New Land.

Original air date: September 8, 2021.