They served 36 years in prison, but witnesses knew the truth: the 'Harlem Park Three' were innocent.
Published December 13, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST
After the deadly shooting of a West Baltimore 9th grader in 1983, police and prosecutors coerced the testimony of witnesses. Three innocent young men - known as the Harlem Park Three - were sentenced to life in prison for felony murder. Then, in 2019, they were released.
And Baltimore City Deputy State's Attorney Lauren Lipscomb describes building the case for exoneration. Watch a video about the case, produced by the State's Attorney's Office. Find more information about the Conviction Integrity Unit.
