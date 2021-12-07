© 2021 WYPR
Putting an end to human trafficking

Published December 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST
David Michalczuk.jpg
Photo: David Michalczuk/Flickr Creative Commons

Maryland got an “F” grade from a national nonprofit for its efforts to protect children from being trafficked for sex. Amanda Rodriguez, of the state’s Human Trafficking Task Force, says what’s missing is state law that treats trafficked kids as victims, not criminals.

Then we ask Jeanne Allert, who founded ‘The Samaritan Women’ to support trafficked women with shelter, counseling, education, and job training … why the non-profit has changed focus and moved from Baltimore:

“We became aware of how big the problem is nationally and so it became a shift to take what we’ve been given and what we’ve learned and share that with others, so they could reach into areas and to survivors that we would not be able to reach.” A project she’s coaching is Harriett’s House on the Eastern Shore -- we talk with its founder, Julie Cain.

