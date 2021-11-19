Save room for dessert! There's pie!

Turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes are fine but … save room for dessert! Because we are talkin’ about pie today, with Allie Smith, owner of Bramble Baking Company, who describes the fine art of playing on the nostalgia of holiday pie flavors, with a twist.

And Kara Mae Harris, creator of the blog ‘Old Line Plate,’ reveals a surprising history of a Thanksgiving crowd pleaser:

“I found this screed in The Baltimore Sun in 1904 referring to pumpkin pie as just a vehicle for spices, calling it a foreigner that’s accepted but not beloved in Maryland and saying that true Marylanders should find pumpkin pie contemptible.”

Links: Old Line Plate blog, Bramble Baking company, Pie Dough 101, recipe for Maryland White Potato pie.

